Trump slams ‘first 100 days’ after embracing it

WASHINGTON — In October, President Donald Trump offered a “Contract with the American Voter”.

He laid out specific measures that he would take in his First 100 Days in office, a measuring stick used by many presidents dating back to FDR.

But Friday morning, as the 100-day mark approaches, President Trump is calling it a “ridiculous standard”.

The president tweeted that the media will be critical of his tenure in office regardless of how much he accomplishes.

This apparent change in perspective comes as the White House continues to push for a health care bill before Day 100 – a seemingly difficult feat for a Congress that is scrambling to fund the government before money runs out.