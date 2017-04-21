Trash strewn across Civic Center Park day after 4/20 event

DENVER — Trash was strewn all over Civic Center Park in downtown Denver on Friday morning, one day after thousands of people attended a 4/20 festival.

Santino Walter, the owner of the 420 rally, said Friday all of the trash from the rally had been bagged overnight and was set to be picked up at 6 a.m.

But Walter said a man with a knife came to the park and cut open all of the bags, throwing garbage, uneaten food, bottles and cans all over the place.

Walter said organizers and a crew of 12 day laborers are working to clean up the trash. It has a permit until noon.

He said a trash truck was being brought in and a power-wash cleanup crew is expected to arrive later Friday morning.

The event included vendors and food trucks, as well as a concert by 2 Chainz that ended about 6 p.m. The marijuana smoke-in by the thousands of attendees happened at 4:20 p.m. The festival was scheduled to end at 8 p.m.