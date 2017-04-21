State unemployment rate reaches lowest level ever recorded

DENVER — The unemployment rate in Colorado dropped to 2.6 percent in March, the lowest mark for the state since tracking began in 1976, the Office of Government, Policy and Public Relations reported Friday.

Total nonfarm payroll jobs were unchanged from February at 2,634,400. Private sector payroll jobs increased 100 and government jobs decreased 100.

The number of people participating in the labor force increased 10,500 to 2,933,300, and the number of people reporting as being employed increased 19,500 to 2,857,600, according to the report.

With the number of unemployed decreasing 9,000, the unemployment rate dropped 0.3 percent. The national unemployment rate in March was 4.5 percent.