WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A search was underway Friday for two missing, endangered teenagers from Westminster.

Police said 17-year-old Brennan Burchard and 18-year-old Owen Hanson are autistic, and they function at a 9-ear-old level.

They left a group home in the area of 8400 Church Ranch Boulevard just after 6 p.m. Thursday and have not returned.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call Westminster police.