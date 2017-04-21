× Scattered rain showers in metro area, snow in mountains

DENVER — A spring storm brought much-needed rain to the Denver metro area on Thursday night and Friday morning.

The storm will linger during the day with scattered showers across the Front Range from Denver to Boulder to Fort Collins. The best chance of rain will be across the eastern Plains.

Rain chances will slowly dwindle during the day into the evening and highs will only reach the upper 40s.

Snow will continue to fall in the mountains. The rain-snow line will drop to 7,500 feet during the day then to 6,500 feet on Friday night.

Most of the snow will occur in the morning before tapering off in the afternoon with some sunshine possible.

Saturday will be cloudy and foggy with some drizzle early in the metro area. On Sunday, it will be partly sunny but temperatures will warm into the 70s.

