Rumi X Yoga Pants from Recycled Bottles

Next time you drink from a water bottle, you are going to think of yoga pants. Creators of these yoga pants by Rumi X used 17 recycled plastic bottles to make them. You would never believe makers used green technology to make these. They come in a variety of prints. Joana wore them for a super sweaty workout last week and they held up. The pants also have a unique sweat wicking property that absorbs moisture and odor, and they have UV protection built into them. Their sports bras and tops are made with recycled coffee grounds. Learn more on their website, RumiXFeelGood.com.