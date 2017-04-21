RTD marks one-year anniversary of opening of troubled A Line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- RTD is marking the one-year anniversary of the troubled A Line between Union Station and Denver International Airport on Friday.

The so-called train to the plane has been plagued by all kinds of problems since it began service.

The transit service is hoping to put all of that in the past with a Rider Appreciation Day and festivities at stations along the line and at the airport.

RTD said the line has carried nearly 5 million passengers between downtown and the airport. And it brags about the 89 percent on-time performance rate.

But pictures of passengers being evacuated after a train broke down and ongoing problems with the software controlling the safety gates on the line's east side crossings have haunted RTD and passengers for the past year.

A Line trains have been late more than 3,000 times and the company operating it has been fined more than $1 million for those problems and delays.

Because of ongoing concerns with the A Line, the opening of new train lines to Arvada and Wheat Ridge have been delayed.