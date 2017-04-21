Residents of Jamestown concerned about sexually violent predator moving in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMESTOWN, Colo. -- Residents of a small community are worried about a sexually violent predator who is moving into the area.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office has told residents that 42-year-old Christopher Edward Lawyer is moving into a neighborhood just outside of Jamestown.

They're received emails and letters, but some in the community say they don't want him there.

A meeting is scheduled Wednesday at the sheriff's office to address the issue. The state parole board will also be represented at the meeting.