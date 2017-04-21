Pueblo man arrested after stabbing

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police have arrested one man after a stabbing early Friday morning.

Around 6:00 a.m., officers responded to a local hospital to speak with a male stabbing victim being treated.

The victim, a 49-year-old man, was stabbed after he stopped to pick up his girlfriend at 1600 E. 14th St.

When he arrived, the victim was attacked by 26-year-old Marcos Garcia, who stabbed him in both his front and back.

The victim took himself to the hospital for treatment.

Garcia, who had a felony no bond warrant, was transported to the Pueblo County Detention Center where he was booked in on his warrant and new charges of Second Degree Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Violation of a Restraining Order.

The investigation is ongoing.