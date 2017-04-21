Police search for suspect accused of pursuing, shooting 2 men

ARAPAHOE COUNTY — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with information about the shooting that occurred on E. Leetsdale Drive on March 15.

Just after 4 p.m., the suspect shot at two victims, ages 25 and 30, after they left an apartment complex parking lot in the 1000 block of S. Parker Road.

The suspect then followed the victims onto Parker Road heading north.

The suspect fired more shots at the victims as they drove away and then got out of his vehicle in stopped traffic at E. Leetsdale Drive and South Jersey Street.

He walked up to the victims’ vehicle, and shot into it multiple times. The victims got out of their vehicle and ran to a nearby business, having suffered only minor injuries.

The suspect then left in his own car.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 40s or 50s. He is bald or has very short hair and an oval face, is heavy-set and might have been wearing a bright green shirt.

The vehicle the suspect was driving has been described as a green, late model -possibly late 1990s or early 2000s – Buick LeSabre, with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.