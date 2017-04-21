Paula’s Picks – Brik On York – Half Price

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brik on York's Owner and Executive Chef Travis Gee fell in love with wine country when he was in medical sales, so he started traveling all over the world and educating himself on wine. He even became a level 2 sommelier. He opened Brik on York to serve the food and wine he loves! And it's already an award-winning restaurant: Named Top 10 Pizzas in Denver by Food and Drink, Best of Denver for Wine Bars by Westword, and Best Bars by 5280.

