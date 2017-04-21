× Mesa County women sentenced in beating death of young girl

MESA COUNTY — Two women in Mesa County have been sentenced for their involvement in the death of a young girl.

Shanna Gossett, 32, and another woman, Rebekah Wallin, each got 48 years in prison with five years mandatory parole in the 2016 beating death of the child.

Both women were charged with first degree murder, accused of keeping Gossett’s 3-year-old niece, Bethannie Johnson, in a closet and under a bed.

Gossett, the legal guardian of the child, was arrested hours after the girl’s death, the Daily Sentinel reported.

She initially told police she strapped the girl in a high chair and kept her in a closet for two weeks, and Wallin wasn’t aware the girl was in the home.

She changed her story in late July and told authorities that Wallin threw the girl against a shelving unit and a wall inside her home, the Daily Sentinel reported.

The child stopped breathing, but police weren’t notified for two days because Wallin didn’t want to lose custody of her own three children, the Daily Sentinel reported.

Wallin, 32, was the then-girlfriend of Gossett and was arrested in late July of 2016 and charged in the death of of the little girl.

Johnson died in March of 2016 from blunt force trauma, according an autopsy by the the Mesa County Coroner’s Office.