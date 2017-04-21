Med-Fit Health Tip of the Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a run, or when you're on the go, bars are a great way to get some protein and energy fast. But there are dozens of bars on the shelves at the store, and some have very little nutritional value. In today's Health Tip, our weight loss and nutrition expert shares an easy way to choose the best bars.

