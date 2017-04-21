× Man critically injured in Boulder County condominium fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man was critically injured after deputies discovered a condominium fire while responding to a domestic disturbance early Friday morning, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a 911 call in the Hunter Creek Condominiums in the 4600 block of White Rock Circle just after 3:30 a.m.

When they discovered the fire, the woman who called 911 and residents in adjacent condominiums were evacuated.

Crews from Boulder Fire, and Mountain View, Rocky Mountain, Boulder Rural and Louisville fire protection districts responded and put out the fire.

Firefighters found a man inside a condominium and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He has not been identified and the nature of his injuries is unknown.

An unknown number of residents were displaced and were moved to a nearby community space. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office advocates and the American Red Cross will assist them, the sheriff’s office said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The sheriff’s office did not say how extensive the fire was.