Kardashian faces backlash after depicting herself as Virgin Mary

Kim Kardashian has added a new item to her online store of merchandise and this latest product has some consumers seeing red.
Kardashian released a series of tweets Thursday announcing the addition of a prayer candle that would be available to her fans.
In a twist, the image on the candle is a picture of Kardashian as the Virgin Mary.
The candle costs $18 and is a part of a line of merchandise she released specifically for April 20, or “weed day,” a celebration of marijuana culture.
Among the other products released are a ball cap reading “never not high,” tie dye rolling papers and a vulgar ash tray.
The candle sparked backlash throughout Twitter with some labeling the product sacrilegious.
Many fans have taken up the hastag #christiansboycottkimoji to flood Kim’s Instagram account in protest.
Earlier in the week, Kardashian was scrutinized for saying that having the flu was a great way to drop a few extra pounds.
Kardashian has yet to comment on the controversy.