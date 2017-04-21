Kardashian faces backlash after depicting herself as Virgin Mary

Kim Kardashian has added a new item to her online store of merchandise and this latest product has some consumers seeing red.

Kardashian released a series of tweets Thursday announcing the addition of a prayer candle that would be available to her fans.

In a twist, the image on the candle is a picture of Kardashian as the Virgin Mary.

The candle costs $18 and is a part of a line of merchandise she released specifically for April 20, or “weed day,” a celebration of marijuana culture.

Among the other products released are a ball cap reading “never not high,” tie dye rolling papers and a vulgar ash tray.

The candle sparked backlash throughout Twitter with some labeling the product sacrilegious.

@KimKardashian I'm Catholic we use candles with images of saints, the Virgin Mary etc. For prayer for healing and other reasons. #disapointed #disrepectful — PattyCisneros-Magaña (@imjustaskn) April 20, 2017

Many fans have taken up the hastag #christiansboycottkimoji to flood Kim’s Instagram account in protest.

@KimKardashian Disgusting! As a Christian I'm truly offended. If you knew who the Virgin MARY was and represented you would actually be embarrassed. — Heavensvoice Hayes (@Heavenzvoice) April 20, 2017

Earlier in the week, Kardashian was scrutinized for saying that having the flu was a great way to drop a few extra pounds.

Kardashian has yet to comment on the controversy.