The headbands and ski masks made by Phunkshun Wear are made of recycled water bottles. They pride themselves in keeping water bottles out of landfills. Eight water bottles go into the masks, and they use the water bottles for the headbands as well. And all manufacturing takes place here in Colorado. Go to PhunkshunWear.com to order.
Headbands and Ski Masks from Recycled Water Bottles
