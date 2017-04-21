From Project Runway Junior to New York Fashion Week

Fort Collins designer Molly O’Brien is a high school senior who starred on the second season of the hit reality television show, Project Runway Jr. She was elminated from the competition just before the "Race to the Finale" episode. O’Brien showcased some of her designs at New York Fashion Week.
