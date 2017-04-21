Free Self Defense Seminars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colorado Krav Maga Kicks Off Sex Assault Awareness Month by Hosting a Free Women's Self Defense Seminar. The event is tomorrow, April 22nd, from 11am to 130pm at 5200 Broadway. Denver and surrounding residents interested in learning how to prevent and defend themselves from sexual assault by using Krav Maga, a form of self-defense created by the Israeli Military. On Saturdays throughout April 2017, the Professional Trainers at Colorado Krav Maga Training Centers will be hosting 4 FREE Women's Self Defense Seminars.

To register or for more information for participants, visit the website or this link:bit.ly/ COKravMaga4Women or call 303-292-5728