Earth Day Fun Run Clean Up

Some local fitness businesses are getting in on Earth Day. The Boulder Running Company is hosting their annual Earth Day Fun Run and Park Clean Up. The race begins at the Boulder Running Company tomorrow at 9AM, with a pre-race stretch session led by Barre 3.

After all that activity, participants will receive trash bags and gloves to clean up Denver's Cheeseman Park. Whoever picks up the most trash will get a basket of prizes including a 30 day pass to 24 Hour Fitness. Participants will also receive a gift card for complimentary classes at Barre 3, and if you bring an old pair of running shoes to the event, you'll get 10% off at The Boulder Running Company. Best of all, the event is free! Learn more here.