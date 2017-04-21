Douglas County 911 operator talks teen through saving mom’s life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- At the Douglas County 911 Call Center they are used to expecting the unexpected. But the call Markie Humes took in early January was a real life saver.

Jo Cornelius collapsed at her home outside the town of Elbert.

Her 16-year-old Daughter, Casey, called 911 saying her mom had stopped breathing.

"Please send help! Please send help!" said Casey.

Right away, the 911 operator explained how to perform CPR.

"Place the heel of your hand on the breastbone," Humes calmly said.

Humes counted along with the teenager as she performed compressions her mother's chest.

Casey remained amazingly calm throughout the 15-minute call.

The high school sophmore said, "I held it together at first, but after I got off the phone, I kind of just fell apart."

When volunteer emergency workers arrived, they took over performing CPR.

Cornelius and her daughter heard the 911 call for the first time Friday.

Holding back tears, Cornelius said, "My heart was breaking just knowing their mom was dead. It just scares me to think their kids would be without a mom."

Humes, the 911 operator, said Casey's calm made a big difference.

"The fact that she listened to all the instructions, amazingly, helped me help her (mom)."

The mother and daughter were able to meet Humes for the first time Friday.

An emotional Cornelius said, "I can't express my gratitude for what you did. Thank you."

This was the first time Humes had helped save someone's life.

Overall, operators at the Douglas County 911 Call Center have helped save seven lives since February 2016.

The Sheriff's office is now offering free CPR classes in Douglas County.

Many of the classes have already been filled, but more are being scheduled.