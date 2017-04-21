Criminal complaint sheds light on actions of Tennessee teacher, teenager

YREKA, Calif. — In the days before he allegedly abducted his 15-year-old student, Tennessee teacher Tad Cummins refilled a prescription for Cialis, took out a loan for quick cash and made hotel reservations in another state, actions investigators believe show he was planning to leave with the girl.

After five weeks on the run, the 50-year-old Cummins was arrested deep in the mountains of Northern California on Thursday.

Elizabeth Thomas was found safe in a remote cabin in Cecilville, northwest of Redding. The pair spent one night in the cabin before the arrest, but they might have been in the area for about a week, an official said.

The arrest ends a nationwide manhunt that began on March 13, when Cummins fled with Elizabeth from their small town of Culleoka, Tenn. Cummins faces federal and state charges stemming from her disappearance.

But the search for answers is far from over.

Details about Cummins’ moves and other surprising revelations were found in the criminal complaint against him in the sensational case.

On March 13, Cummins told his wife, Jill, he needed to borrow her Nissan Rogue to go for a job interview at the Williamson County Medical Center.

Cummins’ wife later returned home to discover a note from her husband, in which he said he was heading to Virginia Beach or Washington to “clear his head.” He said he would return and told his wife not to call police.

“Subsequent investigation revealed that Cummins had no scheduled interview,” the complaint said.

Shortly after Cummins disappeared with one of his students, Tennessee authorities discovered he had falsified information on an application for a $4,500 title loan.

Cummins’ wife told authorities on March 14 that her husband wanted to get the loan “to meet their financial needs during his suspension from work without pay.”

He was suspended for his interactions at school with the student. Cummins’ wife also said the money from the loan, two handguns, clothes and toiletry items were missing after he left.

Cummins had been prescribed Cialis — a drug used to treat erectile dysfunction, his wife told investigators. He obtained two refills of Cialis before leaving town.

Investigators found out Cummins booked rooms — in his own name — at Super 8 motels in Oklahoma City and in Guymon, Okla., in March. Employees at both properties told investigators each room had one bed.

Cummins and the student visited a Wal-Mart when they were in Oklahoma. In Guymon, Cummins bought women’s razors, chocolates and a “commonly used lubricant for sexual intercourse,” according to the complaint.