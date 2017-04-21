× Colorado State football player arrested by campus police

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Colorado State University football player has been suspended from the program after being arrested Wednesday by campus police, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Hunter Donnelly, 19, was arrested for allegedly violating a restraining order. A domestic violence enhancement was added to the charge, according to a booking report.

Donnelly was booked into the Larimer County Jail and released on a $750 surety bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.

Donnelly is a redshirt freshman linebacker. Rams coach Mike Bobo told The Coloradan that Donnelly “has been suspended from all team activities until we gather all the facts.”

Bobo added Hunter will not participate in the team’s spring game on Saturday.