Colorado Springs man sentenced for production of child pornography

DENVER – Richard Hennis, 41, of Colorado Springs was sentenced to serve 27 years in federal prison for the production and transportation of child pornography, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Following his prison sentence, Hennis was ordered to serve 10 years of supervised release.

Hennis and a co-defendant, Brandi Leonard, 18, were first charged on March 11, 2016.

Throughout the course of online chats that occurred between Hennis and Leonard spanning approximately one month, Leonard told Hennis that she had sexually abused an infant.

Hennis encouraged Leonard to sexually abuse the infant again, to take pictures or video of the abuse, and to send them to him.

Leonard did exactly what Hennis had asked. Hennis then sent the sexual abuse images of the infant to another person he was communicating with online.

Law enforcement recovered the pictures from Hennis’s phone.

During their chats, the two defendants discussed in graphic detail kidnapping, raping, killing and dismembering a child between the ages of 4 and 8 years old.

Leonard pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography, which carries a penalty of at least 15 years and up to a $250,000 fine. Her sentencing is scheduled for July 21.