College woman posed as medical student at Denver Health to treat patients

DENVER — A woman from the University of Colorado Denver posed as a medical student and had unauthorized access to patients at Denver Health Medical Center, the hospital said Friday.

Hospital officials did not say how long Vanessa Loznik had unauthorized access while doing hands-on procedures on patients.

Denver Health has pulled all student and learner badges until the credentials of those who have them can be reverified.

Anyone without a hospital badge in a patient area or anyone exhibiting “out of the ordinary behavior” will be challenged, the hospital said.

Loznik has been banned from from the hospital, and officials are working with the Denver Police Department and the Denver District Attorney’s Office to pursue legal action.

“We take this matter very seriously and are urgently reviewing how this occurred,” the hospital said in a news release. “We will be modifying our credentialing procedures and are actively investigating the extent to which this person interacted with our patients.”