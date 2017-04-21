× Clothing retailer Bebe closing all stores before summer

A Friday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission revealed women’s clothing retailer Bebe will close all of its stores before summer.

According to the company, which brands itself “unique, sophisticated and timelessly sexy,” it expects to shutter all of its brick-and-mortar locations by the end of May.

Before Friday’s announcement, the chain said it planned to close 21 stores, or 12 percent of the company outlets.

Bebe said that it is “exploring strategic alternatives” to their current retail model, leading many to believe the company may make the move to becoming a brand available strictly online, though no concrete information is available.

Bebe adds itself to the long list of companies closing up shop in 2017, including Payless Shoe Source, JCPenny, and Sears, which have closed hundreds of stores across the country in recent months.

Bloomberg reported last month that Bebe was planning to close all of its stores and hoped to do so without having to file for bankruptcy.

California-based Bebe had 180 stores at the end of 2016, according to its website.