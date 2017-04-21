Boulder’s Cholaca is a Superfood!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the upcoming Earth Day, and today's Fitness Friday, we decided to feature a local company that makes a super healthy drink you can drink before or after a workout. And they are doing so much to give back on Earth Day as well. The drink is called Cholaca, and the Founder and CEO, Ira Leibtag, joined us in studio this morning.

Cholaca is one of the most beneficial superfoods a human can ingest. It has 40 times more antioxidants than blueberries, and higher than green tea. It's high in magnesium and iron for a healthy heart and brain. It's an excellent source of calcium and vitamins, is high in flavanoids, a natural mood elevator, has no preservatives, and is vegan, gluten and dairy free. For the month of April, 100% of the profit from Hops Truffles from Nova Chocolate made with Cholaca benefit Yellow Seed, a conscious-trade nonprofit. And, all Earth Day Weekend, 50% of the proceeds of a special beer made with Cholaca, Mexican Chocolate Stout, will be donated by Copper Kettle to Yellow seed. The Hops Truffle will be available online, and at Zavy Green (Lafayette), Cured (Boulder), Cheese and Provisions (Denver), and The Preservery (Denver). The beers can be purchased at Copper Kettle Brewing Company.

You can order Cholaca at Cholaca.com, or you can purchase it at Whole Foods, Natural Grocers, and Sprouts.