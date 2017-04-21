Body of missing man found, woman still missing in Morgan County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. -- The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating its first homicide of the year and authorities fear there could be a second.

The body of 41-year-old Santos Macias was found Monday morning in the garage of a vacant property.

People doing renovations to the garage made the discovery and called 911.

“We don’t have a large amount of homicides in the county,” said Morgan County Undersheriff, Dave Martin.

In fact, Macias’ is the first homicide in Morgan County this year and comes nearly a month after he was reported missing by his family, though investigators won’t say how long his body may have been there before being found.

“We started looking for him, have continued looking for him throughout,” Martin said.

The 41-year-old was believed to be dating 19-year-old Destiny McMinn when he disappeared.

McMinn is also missing and was last seen on March 22nd, the same day Macias was last seen by anyone.

“We are actively looking for her,” said Martin.

McMinn has not yet been found but with the discovery of Macias’ body, authorities fear for the 19-year-old's safety.

“I think anything is possible at this point,” Martin said.

Investigators are now following leads and keeping much of the investigation under wraps until the case is solved.

“I don’t believe that there’s a grave risk to the community right now,” Martin said.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Brush Police Department and Fort Morgan Police Department are all working this case. They are hoping someone knows something or has seen something and calls police with information.