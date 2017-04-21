Big Idea Project students help teen enjoy soccer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Local teens focused on becoming the leaders of tomorrow are making a difference today.

FOX31 is proud to partner with the Big Idea Project in sharing the story of teens opening new doors for a student and friend with a special challenge.

Bryan Diaz, a senior at Colorado High School Charter led the effort to raise money to buy soccer equipment for a student with cerebral palsy.

“It is a really eye opening project that's helped me understand how lucky I am, understand how I should be appreciative of what I have,” he said.

There were plenty of hugs and smiles when Bryan and his team brought the soccer gear to 15-year-old Juan Mendoza, who loved the shin guards and other equipment.

Beaming, he said, “here’s a big thank you to people who believe in me.”

Diaz said he wants to inspire other teens to give help those in need and display kindness, “Maybe one day I'll struggle and I'll need this kind of help in my life.”

The Big Idea Project was created by a teacher at Columbine High School with the objective of encouraging Colorado youth to become generous leaders and make a difference in the world, and they are. If you would like to learn more about the Big Idea Project and support the program, visit its website here.