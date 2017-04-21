× Aurora bank robbery suspect caught on camera

AURORA — A suspect is being sought in a robbery of the BBVA Compass location at 22795 East Aurora Parkway on Tuesday around 9:15 a.m., according to the Aurora Police Department.

The suspect ran to the teller inside the bank, jumped the counter and demanded money.

Weapons or threats were not used, and the suspect ran out the door after robbing the tellers of cash in the bank drawers.

The suspect was wearing a motorcycle helmet, green vest and gloves.

Call Det. Thrapp at 303-472-0350 with your tips. You can also report your tips anonymously to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by texting “DMCS” to 274637 or call 720-913-STOP.