Zeal Eco-Friendly Sunglasses

Earth Day is this Saturday….and what better way to celebrate than with a new pair of eco-friendly sunglasses.

These are from Boulder-based Zeal Optics. They have their signature 'E-llume' lenses... the world`s first plant-based lenses.

Plus, the frames are made from the castor bean. These beans are easy to grow and thrive on marginal lands.

On top of that these models were made with 'Z-lite'...a thin injection process that makes them light while still being durable. They go for about $150 and can be found at zealoptics. com.

