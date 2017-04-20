Woman sentenced in death of 4-month-old son

GREELEY, Colo. — A judge has sentenced a woman for her role in the 2015 death of her 4-month-old son, Donovan Archuleta.

Angelica Chavez was sentenced to 8 years in prison, according to a tweet by the Weld County District Attorney.

The death was determined to have been a result of child abuse and Chavez had faced up to 16 years in prison.

Police and medical crews responded just after midnight on Aug. 2, 2015 to the 2800 block of 28th Street after receiving a call that the infant was not breathing.

Officers entered the apartment and found the child unconscious and not breathing. CPR was administered until paramedics arrived.

An autopsy report indicated the baby had broken ribs, chemical burns to his face, a sepsis infection from pneumonia and pinches from tweezers. Additionally, the bone on the roof of his mouth was exposed from chemical burns.

The infant also was dehydrated and had kidney failure, and doctors suspected it was because he couldn’t eat from the pain in his mouth.

The child was transported to North Colorado Medical Center then flown to Children’s Hospital in Denver, where he was pronounced dead at about 2:28 a.m.

Four other children in the family were placed into protective custody after a search warrant was conducted.

Relatives of the infant were furious with child protection services, which they believe didn’t do enough to protect the child.

Hours after her child’s death in 2015, Archuleta posted the following on her Facebook page: “Rest in peace…Donovan Nathan Archuleta. Mommy will always love you no matter what. I’m crying bad baby. I just want you back in my arms. I love you son I miss you so much!”