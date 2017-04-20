You can help your child return to simpler times, when we didn't have electronics for entertainment, with the Wipenote Notebook. Each notebook has an award-winning, original artwork cover art to enjoy. Inside, your child can get creative and write or draw. Corrections can be made instantly with the back of the Lumicolor Pen. And it only takes a few seconds for the ink to dry, so your kids can safely place their hands over their work without smudging it. And your kiddos can feel good about knowing that they're saving trees! They're also great for keeping your kids busy during road trips. You can find them at Wipenote.com.
Wipenote Notebooks Allow Your Kids to Be Creative Without Electronics
