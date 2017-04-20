Thursday marks 18 years since Columbine High School shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Thursday marks 18 years since the Columbine High School shooting.

On April 20, 1999, two students went on a shooting spree, killing 13 people — 12 students and a teacher — and wounding 21 others before turning their guns on themselves.

The crime still stands as the worst high school shooting in U.S. history and prompted national debate on several issues, including school safety.

This year’s graduating class comes 18 years later. They either weren’t born yet or were just infants when the shooting happened.

Those who died were Cassie Bernall, 17; Steven Curnow, 14; Corey Depooter, 17; Kelly Fleming, 16; Matthew Kechter, 16; Daniel Mauser, 15; Daniel Rohrbough, 15; Rachel Scott, 17; Isaiah Shoels, 18; John Tomlin, 16; Lauren Townsend, 18; Kyle Valasquez, 16; William “Dave” Sanders, 47.

As usual, Columbine High School will not have a class day. Students and staff will mark the anniversary through community service projects and a ceremony before the school's baseball game.