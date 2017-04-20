× Suspects charged in string of Denver burglaries

DENVER — Four people are facing charges in a string of home and vehicle burglaries, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Luis Ortega, 22, Anessa Suazo, 18, and Anthony Wilcox, 21, are accused of burglary and trespass at homes in the 3100 block of East Kentucky Avenue, the 800 block of South Garfield Street, the 1400 block of South Eudora Street and the 3000 block of East First Avenue between 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on March 25.

Each are charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, one count of attempted second-degree burglary, one count of first-degree criminal trespass and two counts of theft.

In a separate case, Wilcox and Jonathan Avila, 24, are charged in connection with a burglary of a home in the 1500 block of South York Street at the end of March. The two allegedly were in possession of a stolen vehicle at the time.

Wilcox and Avila were charged with one count of second-degree burglary.