Starbucks barista might lose his mind over the Unicorn Frappuccino

After a long day of making countless Unicorn Frappuccino at Starbucks, one barista turned to social media to make a passionate plea to customers.

Braden Burson from Monument starts calmly, explaining the basics of the sparkly, purple-and-blue frozen concoction.

“It has sour stuff in the middle, basically tastes like a sweet tart,” Burson explains.

Then he lets loose.

“PLEASE DON’T GET IT!” Burson suddenly yells. “I have unicorn crap all in my hair and in my nose! I have never been so stressed out in my entire life!”

“It has been insane!” Burson yells. “For the love of God and everything that is good, DON’T GET THE UNICORN FRAPPUCCINO!”

The Unicorn Frappuccino is made with pink powder, mango creme and a sour powder topping that sparkles.

When the drink is stirred, the color changes from purple to pink, and the flavor will change from sweet to tart.

“It is so difficult to make one right after the other and people are coming in left and right!” Burson rants.

Luckily for Burson, the limited-edition drink is only available through Sunday.

Business Insider reports the tall size has 280 calories and 39 grams of sugar.

According to the Associated Press, Starbucks said it’s reaching out to Burson “to talk about his experience and how to make it better.”