Skimmer found on gas pump in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A skimmer device was found on a gas pump earlier this month, the Aurora Police Department said Wednesday.

It was found at the Valero station at 1110 S. Buckley Road, at East Mississippi Avenue, on April 10. Police believe it was put there between April 7-9.

Officials said if anyone purchased gas on any of those days should check their debit and credit card statements for possible fraudulent activity. If there are discrepancies, contact police.

Skimming devices are used to get data from the magnetic stripe on the back of ATM and credit cards.