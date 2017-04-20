See your home before it is built

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When you're buying your dream home, you spend a lot of time on the internet, looking at pictures and researching houses. But what do you do if you're looking at new construction? How do you find the perfect home? Chris Mygatt and Kimberly Ryan from Coldwell Banker joined us to show off some amazing technology that's changing how people shop for homes.

Chris always has a great giveaway for our viewers, and if you call him today at (303)409-1200, you'll be entered in a drawing for a $1,000 Amazon gift card!

Remember to tune into Channel 2 every Sunday morning at 9AM for the Colorado Homes Real Estate Show by Coldwell Banker to see many more of these beautiful homes and get great tips on buying and selling. And if you ever have any questions, call Chris Mygatt at (303)409-1200.