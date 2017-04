AURORA, Colo. — Police and federal agents served multiple search warrants Thursday morning in connection to a Mexican methamphetamine and cocaine ring in Aurora, officials said.

Several locations were raided in a joint operation by the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Aurora Police Department.

#DEADenverDiv w/OCDETF Strike Force, Aurora PD serving warrants, multiple locations in Aurora on Mexican based cocaine and meth organization — DEADenver (@DEADENVERDiv) April 20, 2017

#SaferAurora This is a joint operation involving illegal drug dist. today. Media please contact @DeaDenverDIV for info. https://t.co/Eshbj1lvGN — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) April 20, 2017

Some arrests were made and more were expected as the raids continued.

The investigation into the alleged ring has been going on for several months.