Pilot walks away from single-engine plane crash near Salida

SALIDA, Colo. — No one was injured after a small plane crashed near Salida on Wednesday night, the Cahffee County Sheriff’s Office said.

A single-engine Cessna 210 crashed in the middle of a hay meadow a quarter-mile north of Harriet Alexander Field just west of Salida about 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The pilot, 34-year-old Serena Welcher of Page, Ariz., walked away from the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

She told deputies that she experienced engine failure and lost power. Welcher made contact with a center pivot sprinkler system, causing moderate to severe damage to the plane.