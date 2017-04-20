New Beauty Products Hitting the Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are some new beauty products on the market that we want to try with you today!

The first was created with a goal to harness the power of nature and science. The line is called Aminocare. One of the products is a face cream for guys who want to look tough and still maintain silky, smooth, wrinkle-free skin. It's appropriately called Aminocare for Men. It contains amino acids derived from pure silk fibers and organic argan oil to moisturize the skin and keep it firm.

If you want your skin to look like it had a Botox boost without the needles, try Botoxifique- the makers say it tightens and lifts skin.

There's also Aminocare Reverse Luxury Skincare, that supports the underlying structure of the skin and reduces the appearance of lines and wrinkles. To learn more, go to Aminocare.com.

Cailyn Cosmetics has the B11 Total Care Serum, which gives you a nice glow. It has ingredients like green tea and acai berry, and makes your skin look radiant. Find it at CailynCosmetics.com.