Moldy food at Breakfast Queen, Panda King II bring Restaurant Report Card ‘Fs’

DENVER — The FOX31 Problem Solvers dig deep each week to see how metro Denver restaurants are doing on their health inspections.

Breakfast Queen

The Englewood restaurant scored an “F” on Restaurant Report Card with 10 critical violations found during its surprise inspection in March. The critical mistakes included:

Multiple strawberries and blueberries were moldy

Several employees wiped hands on common towel

A fryer basket stored in hand sink

Tomatoes, raw bacon and Gryo meat were held at unsafe temperatures

The restaurant sent the following email that says:

"We have been in this industry for 20+ years and value each and every customer we have. All of the items have been corrected in the follow up inspection, after being made aware of an equipment malfunction. We look forward to making it to the A list on the next inspection.”

Breakfast Queen which is located on Broadway passed its follow up inspection.

Panda King II

This Wheat Ridge Asian location accumulated 17 critical violations during its March inspection. The violations included:

Multiple food-borne illness risk factors

Several heads of moldy cabbage

Multiple food items thrown out

Fried won ton crisps stored in box previously storing raw chicken

The restaurant sent the following comment:

. “…we have coached the employees to have a habit of putting food safety as the first priority … and make cleaning schedule daily, weekly (and) monthly.”

Panda King on West 44th Avenue passed its follow up inspection.

Panda Express

The “A” goes to Panda Express in Wheat Ridge for perfect health inspections twice in a row.

The general manager, Kevin Takeshita said, “We put safety as number one priority. It’s not hard, just proper training. So, it’s just continuous follow up with our associates making sure they are going thru the safety check list. It’s great. But, we can always make sure we maintain it and do better in the future.”

This Panda Express is located at 5145 Kipling Street.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card airs on FOX31 News at 9 p.m. each Thursday and Channel 2 News at 4 p.m. each Friday. It features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria used to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two perfect regular inspections in a row by awarding them an A.

