Mariachi band interrupts Sen. Cory Gardner at event in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Republican Senator Cory Gardner was just about to speak at an event in Colorado Springs when he was interrupted by a mariachi band.

The mariachi band played for about 10 seconds at the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce "Coffee with Cory" event Wednesday, April 19, until they were asked to stop.

The band represented "Americans for Conservation of the Arts and the Latino community.

Members of the band actually became members of the Chamber of Commerce to gain access to the event.

A spokeswoman for the group told Gardner they wanted to get the senator's attention after months of not being able to get a hold of him.

Coloradans have been demanding answers from Gardner on issues such as the future of marijuana in the state, health care and Russia.

In a bizarre political event staged in Denver in February, more than 1,000 people showed up at a town hall meeting, knowing full well Gardner wasn't going to show up.

The crowd -- almost entirely Democrats -- gathered at Byers Middle School to ask questions to a cardboard cutout of the senator.

In the past, Gardner has refused to hold town hall meetings, saying his tele town halls are more effective.

Gardner says more than 44,000 people have participated in his recent tele town halls.

When he held a telephone town hall meeting on March 1, close to 10,000 people listened in.