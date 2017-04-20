Half Price Tickets to The Bacon and Beer Classic!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Time Out ranked it one of the top three beer festivals in 2016 after it drew sold-out crowds in over eight cities! This year, you could be among the crowd at the Denver Bacon and Beer Classic! You can eat more than 30 bacon-infused dishes from local chefs, as you sip on beer from more than 80 regional breweries, as you listen to live music and play games on the Bronco's iconic home turf.

Chuck Olney from Sports Authority Field, Robert Lucero from Wonderland Brewing, and John Harry, the Executive Sous Chef from Hearth and Dram, joined us with details and a deal on tickets.

This Colorado's Best deal has sold out.