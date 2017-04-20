Film on the Rocks releases its summer schedule

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Denver Film Society and Denver Arts & Venues announced the line-up for the 2017 edition of Film on the Rocks. The 18th season includes nine events throughout the summer. Each film is preceded by a live concert and local comedian, courtesy of Comedy Works.

The season kicks off on May 15 with a tenth-anniversary screening of SUPERBAD and ends on Monday September 11 with TWISTER - in memoriam of Bill Paxton. On Thursday, May 25, Film on the Rocks - in partnership with SeriesFest - presents the Colorado premiere of Amir Bar-Lev's Grateful Dead documentary, LONG STRANGE TRIP in advance of its June 2 release on Amazon Prime. In line with the strong FOTR tradition of pairing music with film, the screening of LONG STRANGE TRIP will feature an all-star tribute to the Grateful Dead. A portion of the proceeds from the show will benefit Dead & Company 2017 non-profit tour partners HeadCount and REVERB. The Dead & Friends tour stops in Colorado at Boulder's Folsom Field on June 9 & 10.

Because June is wedding season, Film on the Rocks is letting its fans vote for their favorite wedding-themed film on Westword.com beginning April 27. Films in the running are; Father of the Bride, Four Weddings & A Funeral, Kill Bill Vol 1, Melancholia, Bridesmaids, Princess Bride, Sixteen Candles, Steel Magnolias, The Graduate, The Wedding Singer, Wedding Crashers and The Hangover. Voting will take place April 27 – May 4 at Westword.com/freestuff. The winner will be announced May 12.

General Admission tickets will go on sale Friday, April 21. It's 15.00 General Admission, but it's higher on day of show at Red Rocks Box Office.

FILM ON THE ROCKS 2017 SUMMER SCHEDULE:

Monday, May 15, 2017 - SUPERBAD

Monday, May 22, 2017 - ROGUE ONE

Thursday, May 25, 2017 - LONG STRANGE TRIP - premiere

Monday, June 5, 2017 - DIRTY DANCING

Monday, June 12, 2017 - FOTR FAN FAVORITE WEDDING FILM

Monday, June 19, 2017 - THE FIFTH ELEMENT

Monday, July 17, 2017 - THE LEGO MOVIE

Thursday, July 20, 2017 – THE ADVENTURES OF PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT

Monday Sept 11, 2017 - TWISTER

For more information on shows and ticketing, visit www.denverfilm.org

Time: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., bands begin playing at approximately at 7 p.m. and movies start at dusk.