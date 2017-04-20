× Educators pay a high price to teach in Denver

DENVER — A study conducted by Apartment List found that Denver is among the least affordable cities for teachers to live and work.

Taking into consideration local teacher salary and median cost to rent in the Mile High, the study found that Denver ranked 40 out of 50 for affordability.

In Denver, a first-year teacher makes $3,321 per month. That teacher would have to spend 26% of their income to pay for their share of a two bedroom apartment.

Locally, a fifth-year teacher needs to spend 39 percent of their income to rent a one bedroom apartment and a tenth-year teacher needs to spend 37 percent of their income to rent a two bedroom apartment.

San Francisco is the most expensive city for teachers while Wichita is the most affordable city.