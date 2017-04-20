Did you know that it can take 500 years for a disposable diaper to decompose? That's why you might want to consider getting these adorable cloth diapers from Bambino Mio. They are the leading cloth diaper company. We have the one with bears on it, it's all-in-one diaper that can grow with your baby until they are potty trained. It goes for about $20, which is a steal because switching to reusable diapers can save you $900. They also sell muslin-squares that are perfect for mopping up spills. Get them at BambinoMio.com.
Eco-Friendly Diapers
