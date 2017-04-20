Denver police break down 4/20 policy in dance video

DENVER — The Denver Police Department posted a playful tweet about the annual 4/20 celebrations Thursday morning.

In the short video, one officer shows off his dance skills, flanked by his crew and a few lowriders.

In the tweet, they broke down how they plan to handle enforcing Colorado’s marijuana laws on a day known for public smoke-outs.

We spy w/our lil 👀, people celebratin 420 in da Mile Hi. Das ok, we dont really mind. Jus#ConsumeResponsibly or we'll bust u guys. #420Songs pic.twitter.com/YAKw41dGcR — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 20, 2017

It is illegal to consume marijuana in public places in Colorado.

Even so, more than 50,000 people are expected to descend on downtown Denver for the annual 4/20 rally Thursday afternoon at Civic Center Park.

The 4/20 rally event was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Rap artist 2 Chainz was scheduled to perform a free concert at 2 p.m.

Several clubs on Broadway, including Vinyl, Milk, The Church and The Living Room, have been rented out for the day to be converted into pot lounges. Tourists or anyone else wishing to legally consume marijuana as part of the 4/20 celebration will be able to use marijuana inside the venues.

Read more about the annual pro-pot event here.