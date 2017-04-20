Dad shares story of how his little girl died in unusual parking lot crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A father from Lafayette is sharing his story about the tragic death of his 2-year-old daughter in Boulder County.

She was thrown from a car that was sitting in a parking lot.

A small memorial marks the spot outside his apartment - where his daughter, Aelin, was killed in a most unusual way on Sunday.

Wilfredo Cardoza was cleaning his car that day.

Daddy's little girl, couldn't stay away.

She was standing in the rear cargo area of the Honda CRV - when all of a sudden - it was hit by an out of control car.

"I saw her fall out ... on her back," Cardoza said.

At first, her dad thought she'd be OK even though she'd been thrown onto rocky ground. "I grabbed her and she hugged me and held me tight and I told her the scare is over."

But it wasn't - the worst was yet to come.

The father said, "When I gave her to my wife...I saw that her eyes were beginning to close and she was turning white."

It turns out a woman was learning to drive when she hit a car in the parking lot - and then mistook the gas pedal for the brake.

Blanca Sandoval had just started renting a room from the Cardoza family the day before.

He said, "I began to go crazy. I picked her up and I asked God to please not take her. Give me the opportunity to see her grow up and I picked her up like that."

Aelin later died from internal bleeding.

Her dad is telling her story - hoping other people find safer places when learning to drive - and hopefully prevent others from getting hurt.

A memorial service will be held for Aelin on Saturday and a go fund me account has been set to help the family with funeral expenses.