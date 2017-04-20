Cooler day with rain developing in the afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — A spring storm will bring some much-needed rain to the Denver metro area on Thursday afternoon through Friday.

The day will start with clear skies and light winds, then clouds will increase in the afternoon and a 60 percent chance of rain arrives for the afternoon rush before becoming more widespread in the evening.

A few thunderstorms might form and the wind will increase. High temperatures will cool into the mid-60s for Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

It will stay cloudy, foggy and cooler on Friday with scattered rain showers across the Front Range and highs struggling to reach 50. Rainfall totals will range from one-half inch to 1.5 inches.

The mountains will start dry, then a rain/snow mix moves in during the afternoon. The rain/snow line will start at 9,500 feet then drop to 7,000 feet by Friday morning then to 6,500 feet by Friday night.

There will be 3-6 inches of accumulation in the central and northern mountains by Saturday morning. A pocket of 4-10 inches of snow is possible in the Indian Peaks and Rocky Mountain National Park.

A winter weather advisory goes into effect at 6 p.m. across the northern and central mountains. The snow will decrease Friday afternoon into Saturday before the system moves out.

