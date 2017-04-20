Controlled burn that went out of control in Rio Blanco County fully contained

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. — A controlled burn in eastern Rio Blanco County went out of control Tuesday, but fire crews expect to have it fully contained Thursday morning.

The fire started in ditches on private land. Nearly 80 acres burned, with the majority being on private land, and about eight acres on the White River National Forest, the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office said.

The fire was fully contained Thursday morning and crews will be in mop-up operations during the day.

Thirty personnel from the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management, the U.S. Forest Service and the Juniper Valley/Buena Vista hand crew were at the scene of the fire.